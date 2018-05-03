Mayor Mike Huether Announces Top 10 Wins in Office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mayor Mike Huether has less than two weeks left serving as Mayor in Sioux Falls, but he has memories that always stick with him.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Huether announced his “Top 10 Wins” over his eight years serving as Mayor. These include the city’s responses to extreme weather and lowering the debt per capita.

The downtown rail yard topped his list. The city purchased it from BNSF railway company after a decade of negotiation.

“When we look back at this, I think it has the potential to be the biggest win in Sioux Falls history. These ten acres of land are going to transform our entire city in ways that we cannot even comprehend,” said Huether.

Huether says the buy is a big win for downtown and the city’s economic growth.

Huether also commented on the transition ahead for Mayor-elect Paul TenHaken. TenHaken will be sworn into office on May 15th.

Until then, TenHaken has said he’s looking forward to schedule a week of overlap between the two Mayors, so Huether can show him the ropes during the transition.

Huether says their offices will be near each other in the Mayor’s suite, and that his door is open to help answer any new questions for the Mayor-elect.

TenHaken was scheduled to meet with Huether on Thursday to begin settling into the new position.