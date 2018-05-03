Northern Advances in NSIC Softball

Sioux Falls, S.D. – History was again made for the Northern State University softball team on Thursday afternoon from Bowden Field, as the Wolves tallied a first round NSIC Tournament victory for the first time in program history since the qualification structure was adopted in 2008. The Wolves defeated St. Cloud State 9-3, improving to 29-20 overall.

Northern scored early and often notching two runs in their first at-bats of the day. Courtney Sjerven led off the game with a 4-pitch walk, and came around to score as Kennady Thompson blasted a home run to left center. The Wolves added another two runs in the top of the third off the bat of Jenna Helgeson, who doubled to left center, scoring Natalie Gabbert and Kaitlyn King.

NSU extended their lead in the fourth with three more runs on four hits and one SCSU error. The Huskies rallied with two runs in the bottom of the frame, however Sjerven quickly answered back in the top of the fifth. The junior crushed her ? homerun of the season, to deep left center, scoring Katie Uittenbogaard who notched a 1-out double to the gap.

Thompson led the team in the win going a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBI, and homerun. Sjerven, King, and Uittenbogaard each notched two hits in the win, as Sjerven went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBI, and a homerun. King and Uittenbogaard notched two and one run scored, with the senior grabbing one of the team’s three doubles in the game.

Katie Dawson and Helgeson each tallied a double, while Jamie Fisher and Madison Rutter notched a single apiece. A total of five Wolves scored in the game, while four recorded at least one RBI.

Fisher added to her school record season with her 22nd win of the year. The junior threw 7.0 complete innings, giving up just two earned runs on ten hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Northern returns to the diamond tomorrow for a 12 p.m. match-up with Winona State . Game two of the day will be played at either 2 p.m. (game one loss) or 4 p.m. (game one win). All Friday match-ups will be played from Bowden Field on the campus of Augustana University.