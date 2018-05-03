Police: 4 people found dead in Grand Forks, North Dakota, home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) – A North Dakota school district says a parent and three students of the district were found dead in a nearby home.

Police in Grand Forks said they found the bodies Thursday morning in a home on the south side after administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary asked them to do a welfare check. No information has been released about how the four died.

The Grand Forks School District said in a statement that they were told a parent and three students were those found in the home.

The district said they were working with schools involved to provide support and counseling, and that they couldn’t provide any additional information.