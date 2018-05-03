SD man sentenced for drug, illegal sexual activity charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Federal authorities say a 49-year-old Rapid City man has been sentenced to five years in prison for methamphetamine distribution and transporting people with the intention of hiring them to be prostitutes.

Officials say Darryl Graham has been sentenced to five years in custody and then six years of supervised release for the drug distribution charge. He has also been sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release for the illegal sexual activity charge.

The sentences are set to run concurrently. Graham was indicted in 2016 after officials say he transported people from Rapid City to Chicago with the intent of having them engage in prostitution.