Sioux Falls Construction Worker Dies Following Trench Collapse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have confirmed with KDLT News that a construction worker has died following a trench collapse at a job site in southeastern Sioux Falls.

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday near Brewster Street and Bahnson Avenue. One man was able to get clear and a 34-year-old man became trapped after a partial trench wall collapsed.

Rescue crews were able to get the man out of the trench and sent to an area hospital, where he later died.

This story is developing, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.