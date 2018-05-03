South Dakota county offers refunds to overtaxed landowners

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A northern South Dakota county is offering refunds to landowners who have been overtaxed on their properties in recent years.

The Aberdeen American News reports that Brown County commissioners approved more than $510,000 on Tuesday for agriculture property owners who have overpaid in 15 townships. The offer comes after hundreds of landowners paid property taxes in protest when the state Revenue Department determined earlier this year the county had been overvaluing land.

The average refund per acre is $1.35. It’s available to all affected agriculture landowners for 2017 property taxes payable this year.

State’s Attorney Chris White says landowners must sign a release for settlement eligibility. The release says the county isn’t obligated to repay any property taxes from previous years. It’ll be sent out within the next few months.