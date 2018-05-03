Trial again set for Le Mars man accused of killing sister

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) – A trial has been delayed again for a northwest Iowa man accused of fatally stabbing his sister.

Trial had been set to begin May 15 for Thomas Bibler. He’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts in the June 11, 2016, death of 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, of Le Mars. He was arrested that day after a short standoff at his Le Mars apartment.

On Wednesday a judge granted the defense request, which said in its motion that reports from recent mental health evaluations of Bibler had not yet arrived. Judge Jeffrey Neary said he’ll set a new trial starting date after the opposing attorneys consult with witnesses about availability.

Previous starting dates for Bibler were Jan. 30, Dec. 19, May 16, Feb. 14 and Dec. 13, 2016.