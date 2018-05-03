USD’s Nilsen on Browerman Watch List

NEW ORLEANS—South Dakota sophomore vaulter Chris Nilsen is one of 10 men’s athletes named to The Bowerman Pre-Conference Championships Watch List as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Thursday. Nilsen returns to the watch list for the first time since March 1st.

The Bowerman is the Heisman of collegiate track and field. It is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female athlete in the nation. The award debuted in 2009 and winners are announced at a ceremony in mid-December in conjunction with the USTFCCCA annual convention.

Nilsen has compiled a consistent spring, vaulting over 18 feet at every meet during the outdoor season. He has taken home five event titles including the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. Nilsen also finished runner-up in the elite section of the Drake Relays behind Olympic medalist Sam Kendricks.

The Kansas City, Missouri, native holds the top spot in the NCAA this spring with his personal best vault of 19 feet, ¼ inch, from the Texas Relays. Nilsen is tied for fifth in the world this year and is the second American behind Kendricks. His height also ties him for seventh all-time in NCAA outdoor history.

Nilsen vaulted 18-11 ½ at the Drake Relays, the highest vault by a collegian in the meet’s 109-year history.

Nilsen and the Coyotes wrap up the regular season with the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday and Saturday.

The Summit League Championships are scheduled for May 10-12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.