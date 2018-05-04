26th & Minnesota Avenue Construction Project to Begin Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Construction on one of Sioux Falls’ busiest roads will begin Monday.

Upgrades at the intersection of South Minnesota Avenue and West 26th Street will include new pavement, sanitary sewer and water main repairs and new signal improvements.

The $3,000,000 project is expected to be completed by November. It is estimated that about 12,000 vehicles travel through this intersection every day.

“You know, there are going to be delays if you travel on Minnesota, especially during those rush hours. So, we encourage people to look for alternate routes if they can,” said principal engineer Joshua Peterson.

There will be no designated detour during construction. One lane will remain open in each location.