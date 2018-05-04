4 Arrested for Drugs After Death of Yankton Girl Who Shot Herself

Left to right: Logan Huber, Andrew Johnson, Logan Winder

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota authorities have arrested three adults and one juvenile for offenses including drug possession and receiving stolen property after a 17-year-old girl took her own life in Yankton.

Police Chief Brian Paulsen told the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan on Thursday that officials are waiting for a toxicology report from the girl’s autopsy that could take several weeks to come back.

Authorities say the girl died early Wednesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.

Another 17-year-old girl and Logan Huber, Andrew Johnson, and Logan Winder, ages 18 to 20, were arrested in connection to the case on what have been described as “ancillary charges,” including drug possession and ingestion, burglary and receiving stolen property.

Paulsen didn’t immediately return telephone messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.