Authorities: City of Sioux Falls a Victim in Phishing Scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police opened an investigation with the FBI on Thursday after it was revealed that the city of Sioux Falls fell victim to a phishing scam.

Authorities say in mid-April, the city finance department received an email which appeared to be a legitimate email from an authorized vender. The email requested the city to update the vendor’s payment/bank routing number.

Later in April, the city transferred two payments to the new bank address for work done by the legitimate vendor. On Wednesday, the legitimate vendor contacted the city regarding payment for their services. The city discovered the legitimate vendor never requested the city to change their banking information.

Authorities say the case is being investigated as a felony under South Dakota law.

Authorities say this type of scam, referred to as an automated clearing house fraud is common. They say the city, like any individual or business can fall victim to this type of crime.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities say additional details will not be released at this time.