B-Squad Dog Rescue Helping Reservation Dogs Find Forever Homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A tragedy on the Pine Ridge Reservation continues to motivate a local group to give four-legged friends a second chance at life.

The death of a little girl by stray dogs in 2014 spearheaded B-Squad’s first rescue trip, as strays were being rounded up and killed in the day that followed.

Four year later and the nonprofit is still bust rescuing and transporting dozens of dogs. Those that are rescued are either given to other rescue groups or to foster homes in hopes of finding their forever home.

“If you can do something, do something, and so the way we say we’re the B-Squad we’re not the A-Squad, we’re not professionals, we’re just everyday people doing what we can to be able to make a difference,” said co-founder Mandi Haase.

The B-Squad has saved more than 5,000 dogs to date.

“That’s all I can do is offer what we can to those that we can and the more fosters the more people we get involved the more we can help and one is better than none,” said foster/adopter Tamara Nelson.

You can support B-Squad this weekend at their Mutts for Miles 5K in Brandon.