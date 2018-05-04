City Falls Victim to Fraud Scam, FBI Investigating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city is of Sioux Falls says it is the newest victim in a fraud scam. It all started when a few weeks ago, the city’s finance department received an email. It appeared to be from a legitimate vendor that city often does business with. It turns out – it was anything but.

KDLT’s Allison Royal explains why the Sioux Falls Police Department has teamed up with the FBI to get to the bottom of this felony fraud case..

It looked like a typical email that piles up in your inbox. The email was a request that appeared to be from a vendor the city does routine business with. iT asked to update the vendor’s electronic payment information. Police say this is a common request.

These type of phishing scams, and that’s the general term for when something is initiated through an email, can be very sophisticated,” said Police Chief Matt Burns. “They can literally look exactly like or very, very similar to an email that would come from a legitimate business.”

Later in the month, the city transferred two payments to this new bank routing address to pay the vendor for their work.

However, on Wednesday the actual vendor contacted the city and said they never received their payments and that their banking information hasn’t changed recently. Now, police say someone was posing as the legitimate vendor to scam the city out of money.

“Any loss that ultimately is incurred by the city is insured under an ehanced crime insurance for any loss, and beyond that, anything will be turned over the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance,” said Burns, echoing a statement made by Captain Blaine Larsen of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

This type of scam is called an automated clearing house fraud.

There are some key warning signs that someone is trying to scam you via email.

“If their logo is there, does it look low resolution, like it’s been copied from somewhere?” said Vernon Brown, the Vice President of Marketing at SDN Communications. “Maybe there’s a link the email. Hover the mouse over it to see if matches what the typing says.”

Look for an email addressed to you by name.

“‘Hey Vernon, we need you to make this change,’ said Brown. “But, if it just says ‘dear customer,’ be suspicious.”

Ultimately, trust your gut if something doesn’t feel quite right.

Police are not revealing how much money was lost in this scam. Burns says the person responsible could be anywhere around the world – maybe in Sioux Falls or maybe in another country.