Driver Hospitalized in Rollover Crash on Russell Street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One person was hospitalized in a rollover crash in northwest Sioux Falls this afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Russell Street, near Western Avenue on Friday. One of the two vehicles involved in the crash rolled onto its side.

The 77-year-old driver of the Pontiac was trapped inside and had to be extricated by first responders. He was cited for running a red light.

The driver of the other vehicle was 44-year-old woman.

Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries.