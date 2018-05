Howard Wood Dakota Relays Friday

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It was a beautiful night for the 93rd Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls. In the special events the boys 800 winner was Beau Brannan of Bismarck who edged Gable Sieperda of Central Lyon. And in the girls 200 T’Nia Riley of Minneapolis North had a dominating performance and she really enjoyed getting an invitation to compete in Sioux Falls.