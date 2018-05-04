Measure would raise votes needed for constitutional changes

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released an explanation of a ballot measure that would make it harder to change the state constitution.

Jackley’s office said Friday the explanation for Constitutional Amendment X has been filed with the Secretary of State’s office. The amendment would increase the majority vote threshold required for a constitutional change to 55 percent of the votes cast on the amendment.

The Legislature voted during the 2018 session to put the amendment before November voters.

GOP Sen. Jim Bolin, the measure’s sponsor, has said the constitution must be diligently protected. Critics argue raising the vote threshold would crowd out grassroots movements.

Republicans have pursued changes to the ballot question system after the 2016 election season brought 10 questions and millions of dollars from out-of-state groups.