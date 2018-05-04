Memorial Services Scheduled for Sylvia Henkin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Memorial services for Sioux Falls’ influential Sylvia Henkin have been announced.

A public memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 14th at the Washington Pavilion.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to the South Dakota Symphony or to Lifescape.

Sylvia died passed away on Monday, April 30th at age 96. Sylvia was behind dozens of civic causes in the city, from spearheading the Chamber of Commerce to organizing the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Friends remember her as the biggest cheerleader for Sioux Falls.

PREVIOUS STORY

“She would bring her pom poms out, and she would sing ‘I’m from Sioux Falls, South Dakota’. She would do the whole thing, and everybody would just light up,” said Director of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, Terri Schmidt.

Schmidt says Henkin’s wit and charm will be missed. So far, there is no word on funeral services.