Planned Parenthood warns suit on Iowa 6-week abortion ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa affiliate of Planned Parenthood says it plans to file a lawsuit challenging a six-week abortion ban if the state’s Republican governor signs it into law.

Representatives for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland announced Friday during a rally outside the Iowa Capitol that its organization and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa will sue Gov. Kim Reynolds if she signs the so-called “heartbeat” legislation approved earlier this week by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Reynolds hasn’t said if she will sign the bill but has emphasized her anti-abortion views.

The bill would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy. If enacted, it could become the nation’s strictest abortion regulation.

Similar legislation approved in other states has been ruled unconstitutional.