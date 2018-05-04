Sculpture Walk Sioux Falls Installing New Artwork This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – New artwork will soon be part of the downtown Sioux Falls scene.

Crews were busy on Friday making room for the 57 pieces included in the 15th year of the downtown Sculpture Walk. The new sculptures will be installed on Saturday, beginning at 6:30 a.m.

The artwork will remain on display downtown for people to check out for free. It’s not just the public that’s looking forward to the fresh artwork. Excitement has also been building for those involved with the installation.

“I absolutely love the day that we install the sculptures because it is like Christmas in May. Everybody can come downtown and unwrap a little gift that the artists are leaving for us,” said Jim Mathis, a volunteer for Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk.

You can cast your vote for the “people’s choice” at sculpturewalksiouxfalls.com.