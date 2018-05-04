Spike in Bug-borne Diseases in U.S.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Soon we’ll start to see a lot more bugs out like mosquitoes and ticks. We always try to avoid them, but it’s especially important to stay away this year. According to the CDC, more and more people are being infected by deadly diseases these insects can carry.

The City of Sioux Falls Environmental Health Division wants people to be prepared this outdoor season.

“There are bugs, there just are and just know where you’re going and try to take appropriate precaution,” said Health Program Coordinator, Denise Patton.

The main bugs they’re keeping an eye on are mosquitoes.

Averas Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. David Bassel says the whole state should be on alert.

Mosquitoes can carry West Nile Virus, which according to the Center of Disease Control is one of the most prevalent diseases to look out for in South Dakota.

“More than all the other insect-borne illnesses combined are the cases of West Nile,” said Dr. Basel.

Thousands are affected each year. Luckily many cases aren’t serious.

“Probably 90 percent of the cases of West Nile Virus, we never even know you have it because it’s so mild that we don’t realize it and it goes away on it’s own,” said Dr. Basel.

However, it can be deadly and cause several symptoms.

“You think you have a mild flu like illness, some fever, some chills, maybe even a rash, but it’s only when you get more significant illness, you might start having headaches, high fevers and end up getting confused and having more Meningitis or Cephalitis symptoms,” said Dr. Basel.

Ticks aren’t as big of a problem in South Dakota, but they do pose a threat.

“Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever you can get on occasion and that causes reddish, purplish spots on your arms or where you got bit, your palms and your soles will get a rash and you can get fever and flu like symptoms,” said Dr. Basel.

Similar illnesses we see without the rash are ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis, which are also more from the dog tick.”

Ways to avoid disease are to wear clothes that cover your skin, wear bug spray and always check yourself and your pets for ticks, especially if you’ve been outdoors in a wooded area.

Doctors also say to be mindful of other bug-borne diseases when traveling. Lyme disease can be an issue in places like Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Zika virus is a concern on many people’s minds. While it’s not common in South Dakota, if you are heading somewhere warmer like Miami be aware that you could catch it.