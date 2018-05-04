Zager announces plans to retire from Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Supreme Court Justice Bruce Zager has announced his plans to retire later this year.

Zager has served on the state’s high court since 2011, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Terry Branstad. Zager was one of three appointments made to fill vacancies created when three other justices were voted off the bench for their role in a unanimous 2009 decision that legalized same-sex marriage in Iowa.

On Friday, Zager announced his plan to retire effective Sept. 3. Zager did not give a reason for stepping down in his written remarks announcing his retirement.

Under Iowa law, the governor appoints justices to fill vacancies on the high court. The governor will choose from three nominees submitted by the State Judicial Nominating Commission.