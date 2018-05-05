Augie Softball Advances to Saturday

SIOUX FALLS – Just like in the first two games of the NSIC Tournament, the Augustana softball team allowed a run in the top of the first inning, but just like they did in the first game of the day on Friday, the Vikings fought back to win, this time in a 7-3 triumph over Northern State.

The win moves Augustana to 39-12 on the season, as the Vikings advance to play Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday at Bowden Field at 10 a.m. Northern State sees its tournament end with a 29-22 record.

A couple of Vikings miscues in the top of the first inning allowed Northern State to take the early 1-0 lead, an advantage the Wolves held until the bottom of the second, when Shannon Petersen opened the frame with a solo home run to center that tied the game at 1-1. The Vikings added single unearned runs in the second and third innings to take a 3-1 lead.

Augustana added another unearned run in the fifth for a 4-1 lead, and then turned it over to Lexy Pederson, and even though she allowed a pair of Northern State runs in the top of the sixth, the Vikings fired back with three in the bottom of the sixth to push the lead back to 7-3 with an RBI single from Maggie Kadrlik, an RBI groundout from Taylor Bross and a Morgan Beaner RBI single to lock down the victory.

Mickschl picked up the win for the Vikings to improve to 17-6. She gave up one unearned run over five innings pitched, with no walks or strikeouts. Pederson picked up her first save of the season after surrendering two runs on six hits over the final two innings. Like Mickschl, she did not walk or strikeout any opponents.