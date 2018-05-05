Barnstormers Stun Storm

Iowa Defeats Sioux Falls For The First Time 49-42
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  In their four previous meetings at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, the Sioux Falls Storm had won all four meetings with the Iowa Barnstormers by a combined score of 276 to 86.

The fifth time around would be the charm for Iowa.

The Barnstormers jumped out to a 21-0 lead and rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Storm 49-42 on Saturday night in Sioux Falls.  Sioux Falls drops to 6-3 with the loss, a half game behind the 6-2 Barnstormers.

