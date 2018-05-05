BIG Event Helps Girl Scouts Gain Confidence in STEM Fields

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons celebrated their “BIG” Event Saturday, for “Believe In Girls.”

The event introduces Girl Scouts to many industries in the STEM field, which is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

BIG events offer hands-on and minds-on interactive activities and booths for Girl Scouts to explore.

Organizers say the idea behind it is to boost young girl’s confidence in the areas of STEM.

“Girls, for the most part, when they reach the age of 6, they start losing their confidence in areas of stem. It’s been shown through research that they start sitting back and not raising their hands because they don’t think they know the answer,” said Kate Reed of Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

The KDLT Weather team was there to show the Girl Scouts that STEM can be fun!

We rolled out the KDLT green screen to let the girls try to forecast for themselves and experience what it is like to be a meteorologist.

Even Miss South Dakota Miranda Mack joined in.

More info on GSDH: http://www.gsdakotahorizons.org/