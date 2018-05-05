Falls Park Farmers Market Opens for the Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s now farmers market season and Saturdays warm temperatures brought a lot of people outside. Falls Park Farmers Market opened and will run until the last Saturday in October.

It’s from eight a.m. to one p.m. every Saturday.

They’re open regardless of the weather, but are hoping this will be a nice spring and summer season.

They welcome everyone to stop by for all things fresh and homemade. However, pets are not allowed in the market for health reasons, but can hang around outside of it.

“Everything is locally produced, either locally grown or made like they pour their own soap, they bae their own breads, the meat products are all local where all the vendors are within a hundred miles of sioux falls,” said Harriet Kattenberg, board member for Falls Park Farmers’ Market.

The farmers market is located at Falls Park across the street from the Stockyard Ag. Experience Barn.