Homer Happy Jacks Rip Koelewyn & Omaha

Jacks Up 13-4 When Play Was Suspended

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State hit a season-high four home runs Saturday before Mother Nature intervened, suspending play due to rain in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Jackrabbit baseball team leading Omaha, 13-4.

Action will resume at noon Sunday at Erv Huether Field. The series finale will follow after completion of the suspended game.

The Jackrabbits opened the scoring in the bottom of the second as Josh Falk hit a one-out double and scored on Gus Steiger’s single to right field.

The next eight Jackrabbit runs crossed home plate on home runs. Nick Smith turned on an inside pitch from Spencer Koelewyn for a three-run shot to right field in the third inning that put the Jackrabbits ahead 4-0.

After Omaha got on the board in the top of the fourth on a Braden Rogers RBI single, the Jackrabbits struck for six runs in the home half of the inning, sending 11 men to the plate. Tony Kjolsing, who hit a walkoff homer in Friday’s series opener, wrapped a fly ball around the left-field foul pole for a three-run homer and Falk followed two batters later with a two-run homer that hit the top of the fence in center field before bouncing over.

Landon Badger added a run-scoring single to complete the fourth-inning onslaught.

Omaha pulled to within 10-4 with a run in the fifth on a Max Gamm run-scoring single and added two more in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk to Henry Wittren and a sacrifice fly by Gamm.

A Derek Hackman RBI single in the bottom of the sixth halted the Omaha comeback and Newt Johnson launched a two-run home run to right center on the final pitch thrown before play was suspended.

SDSU starter Brady Moxham was lifted with two outs and two men on in the top of the fifth. The sophomore right-hander walked four and struck out two. Brett Mogen followed with two-thirds of an inning to be put in line to be the Jackrabbits’ pitcher of record.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics