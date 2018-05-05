Nilsen’s Nation Best Pole Vault Highlights Final Day Of Dakota Relays

USD Pole Vaulter Hits 19 Feet, 2.75 Inches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The 93rd edition of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays will forever be remembered for producing the nation’s best pole vault.

South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen vaulted 19 feet, 2.75 inches during the final day of competition on Saturday. It’s the top vault this year in the United States and ranks fourth in the world.

Click on the video to see Chris’ vault and hear from him, as well as get more college and prep highlights from the final day at the Wood!