Northwestern Drops Hastings In GPAC Tournament

Red Raiders Win 7-1

ORANGE CITY, IA — The Northwestern Red Raiders remained unbeaten in the GPAC Baseball Tournament by defeating Hastings 7-1 on Saturday afternoon in Orange City.

The Red Raiders advance to the championship game of their half of the bracket and will face Morningside on Monday at noon. The Mustangs would have to win twice in order to advance while one Red Raider win would send them to the tournament championship series, which they would host, on Wednesday.

