Scoreboard Friday, May 4th

KDLT Sports
American League 

Twins 6, White Sox 4 *Escobar 2 HR’s

College Baseball

SDSU 5, Omaha 4 (10) Kjolsing walkoff HR
Augustana 12, Wayne State 3 *Wylie 5 RBI’s
Augustana 9, Wayne State 1 *Barth HR
Concordia 2, USF 1 (8)
USF 3, Concordia 2
Winona State 2, Northern 1
Northern 13, Winona State 11 *Hall 4 hits, 4 RBI’s
SMSU 15, Bemidji State 4 *Mustangs 5 HR’s
SMSU 13, Bemidji State 11

GPAC Tournament

Northwestern 8, Briar Cliff 7
Midland 12, Mount Marty 8

North Star Tournament

Dakota State 13, Mayville State 3 (8)
Presentation 17, Waldforf 11

College Softball

NSIC Tournament

Augustana 3, USF 1 *Cougars eliminated
SMSU 8, St. Cloud 4 *Huskies eliminated
Winona State 2, Northern 1
MN-Duluth 5, Concordia-SP 2
Augustana 7, Northern 3 *Wolves eliminated
SMSU 5, Concordia-SP 2 *Golden Bears eliminated
Winona State 5, MN-Duluth 1

GPAC Tournament

Northwestern 3, Doane 0
Northwestern 5, Morningside 0
Dordt 3, DWU 2
Mount Marty 6, Midland 1
Dordt 9, Mount Marty 1
Midland 6, DWU 2 *Tigers eliminated

North Star Tournament

Dakota State 3, Bellevue 2
Presentation 3, Valley City 2

