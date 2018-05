Scoreboard Saturday, May 5th

Scores For Sunday, May 5, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MAY 5TH, 2018

MLB

Twins 8, Chicago White Sox 4

IFL

Iowa 49, Storm 42

NASL

Thunder 2, Minneapolis City FC 2

College Baseball

SDSU 13, Omaha 4 (*Play Suspended In 7th Inning, Will Resume Tomorrow At Noon)

Wayne State 9, Augustana 5

Wayne State 11, Augustana 8

Winona State 3, Northern State 2

Northern State 5, Winona State 4

SMSU 5, Bemidji State 4

Bemidji State 14, SMSU 6

Concordia-St. Paul 8, Sioux Falls 7

Concordia-St. Paul 12, Sioux Falls 7

GPAC Tournament

Northwestern 7, Hastings 1

Mount Marty 9, Concordia 3

Doane 5, Mount Marty 0 (*2nd Inning)

NSAA Tournament

Presentation 7, Dakota State 6

Mayville State 14, Dakota State 3 (*DSU Eliminated)

College Softball

USD 10, UMKC 2

USD 9, UMKC 2

NSIC Tournament @ Sioux Falls

Augustana 14, SMSU 1

Augustana 2, SMSU 1

Championship

Winona State 8, Augustana 5

GPAC Tournament

Doane 4, Northwestern 2

Northwestern 6, Doane 5 (*Doane Eliminated)

Midland 3, Dordt 0

Midland 3, Dordt 1 (*Dordt Eliminated)

NSAA Tournament

Jamestown 3, Dakota State 2

Dakota State 8, Bellevue 4

Jamestown 4, Dakota State 0 (*DSU Eliminated)

Dickinson State 9, Presentation 1

Valley City State 8, Presentation 0 (*PC Eliminated)

College Track & Field

GPAC Championship

Mens’ Team Standings

1. Doane (237)

2. Northwestern (116)

4. Dordt (90)

9. Dakota Wesleyan (32)

10. Mount Marty (21)

Womens’ Team Standings

1. Doane (215)

2. Hastings (161)

5. Dordt (95.50)

6. Northwestern (94)

7. Dakota Wesleyan (32)

9. Mount Marty (6)

H.S. Boys’ Tennis

Metro Meet

Team Standings

1. Lincoln (66.5)

2. Roosevelt (58)

3. O’Gorman (52.5)

4. Washington (42.5)

5. Brandon Valley (14.5)