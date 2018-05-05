Wayne State Denies Augustana Regular Season NSIC Crown

Vikings Swept In Home Finale 9-5 and 11-8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 11 Augustana baseball team (40-8, 26-8 NSIC) fell twice to Wayne State (20-24, 18-16 NSIC) on Sunday at Karras Park to conclude the regular season.

The Vikings dropped game one, 9-5, and fell in game two in 10 innings, 11-8. The Vikings and Wildcats split the four-game series after Augustana won both games on Friday.

Augustana (26-8 NSIC) has clinched the No. 2 seed in the NSIC tournament that will be in Sioux Falls on May 9-12. The Vikings will play every game in the NSIC tournament at Karras Park.

GAME ONE: Wayne State 9, Augustana 5

The Vikings and Wildcats battled in a back-and-forth game won, but the Wildcats would prevail. The Wildcats took game one by a score of 9-5 after plating five in the seventh to complete their comeback.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run home run from Bryce Bisenius. The Vikings would answer with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to knot things up at three. Riley Johnson led off with a single, Michael Svozil walked and the Sam Baier laced a RBI double to left center for the first Viking run of the day. The Vikings would tie it up with RBI groundouts from Jordan Barth and Ryan Nickel.

The Wildcats retook the lead in the second with a run and led 4-3. Augustana would put up two runs in the third to take the lead back. Nickel recorded a two-out RBI single and Lucas Wylie gave the Vikings the lead with a RBI double.

Going into the seventh, the Vikings had a 5-4 lead, but would be unable to hold on. The Wildcats had two-run and three-run home runs in the inning to take the game 9-5.

Leading the Viking offense was Baier who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI. Nickel had two RBI and all but two Viking starters had at least one hit. Dalton Allen and Zach Reeg were solid out of the bullpen for the Vikings. Allen went 2.2 innings allowing one hit and striking out five. Reeg kept his season ERA at 0.00 with two scoreless innings allowing no hits and striking out three.

GAME TWO: Wayne State 11, Augustana 8 (10 innings)

Another back-and-forth game between the Vikings and the Wildcats, but the Wildcats would survive in extra innings. Wayne State defeated Augustana, 11-8, in 10 innings.

For the first time in the series between the Vikings and Wildcats, the Wildcats failed to score in the first inning and the Vikings got on the board first. Viking RBI leader Jordan Barth gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead on a RBI single in the first. The Wildcats would answer with a three run second inning.

The Vikings would inch closer with a run in the third when Sam Baier scored on a passed ball. The Wildcats would answer with a solo home run in the sixth from Andrew Hanson. The Vikings would take the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a three-run home run from Lucas Barry. The Wildcats would take the lead in the eighth with a pair of runs.

The Vikings would not bow out though and would retake the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Lucas Wylie hit is seventh home run of the year with a two run shot to put the Vikings up 7-6. Wylie’s home run ties him for the team lead with Baier.

After the Wildcats scored two in the top of the ninth, the Vikings moved the game to extras with a run in the bottom of the ninth. JT Mix would make the game 8-8 after he scored on a Wildcat error on a Riley Johnson single.

In the 10th inning, the Wildcats would put up a three runs on four hits. The Vikings would get runners on first and second in the 10th, but would ultimately fall 11-8.

Johnson, Barth, Ryan Nickel and Wylie each had two hits in game two and Barry had three RBI to lead the Viking offense. Thomas Bruss tossed 5.1 innings of relief after entering the game in the third inning. Bruss allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics