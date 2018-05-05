Winona’s Walkoff Grand Slam Dashes Augie’s NSIC Title Dream

Vikings Battle To Championship But Fall 8-5

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Trailing No. 2 seed Augustana 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh in the NSIC Championship game, top-seed Winona State got an unearned run to cut the lead to 5-4, and then got a walk-off grand slam from McKenna Larsen to secure the 8-5 win, and the league’s automatic bid the NCAA Central Regional Tournament.

The Vikings, who should also get a bid in the regional tournament next week, fall to 41-13 with the loss, while the Warriors improve to 45-5.

For the first time in the tournament, the Vikings scored first, getting a two-run home run from Kylie Rome in the first inning. Her third longball of the season scored Ashley Mickschl to stake the Vikings to a 2-0 lead.

Winona State got one back in the bottom of the first, but Shannon Petersen doubled home Mickschl in the third to get that run back and keep the Vikings in front by a 3-1 score.

Same score in the fourth, Winona State’s Jen Geisey tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run homer to center, only to see Petersen answer with a two-run shot of her own in the top of the fifth to put the Vikings back in front 5-3.

Still 5-3 into the seventh, the Warriors executed their second walk-off win of the tournament to secure the win.

Three Vikings earned all-tournament team honors for their runner-up performance. Petersen, Mickschl and Kaylea Schorr all picked up the honor for the Vikings.

The loss does not end Augustana’s season. Ranked third in the last NCAA Central Regional rankings, the Vikings find out their regional fate on Monday, May 7, at 9 a.m. CT on NCAA.com.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics

-Video Courtesy Midco SN