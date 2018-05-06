MORNING MADNESS! Mount Marty Keeps Season Alive With Walkoff Grand Slam At 3 AM!

Lancers Rally From Eight Down To Beat Doane 15-11 In GPAC Baseball Tournament

FREMONT, NE — When we went on air last night the Mount Marty and Doane baseball teams were waiting out a rain delay to start their GPAC Tournament elimination game in Fremont, Nebraska.

The game started at 11 PM and it was likely most Lancer fans thought the game was over when they went to bed when Mount Marty fell behind 9-1 through nine innings.

Waking up they got quite the surprise!

Mount Marty rallied to tie and send the game to extra innings, finally winning 15-11 on Trevor Jutting’s walkoff grand slam in the 11th inning. The Lancers keep their season alive, eliminating Doane and advancing to the championship series of the Midland Bracket portion of the tournament. The Lancers will play host Midland tomorrow at noon needing to win twice to advance to the GPAC Tournament Championship series on Tuesday or Wednesday against either Northwestern or Morningside.

Click on the video viewer to see last night’s dramatic finish!

-Video Courtesy James Cimburek