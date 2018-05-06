Nilsen’s Historic Vault Tops PR Of His Coach Derek Miles

USD Sophomore Goes One Meter Higher Than Olympic Bronze Medalist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Chris Nilsen didn’t hold the United States top pole vault mark for very long.

Try a couple of hours.

Louisiana prep Mondo Duplantis vaulted 19 feet, five and one half inches in their state meet just hours after Nilsen hit his mark at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays.

Still it was quite a moment yesterday when Nilsen vaulted over 19 feet, two and three quarters inches during the final day of competition. Needless to say it was a personal record, meet record and currently stands as the fifth best vault in the world.

Perhaps more impressively, at 5.86 meters it was one meter higher than the PR of his coach, Olympic Bronze medalist Derek Miles, something that wasn’t lost on Chris.

Nilsen, Miles and the rest of the Coyote track team will compete in the Summit League Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma next weekend.