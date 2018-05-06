Volunteers Participate in Citywide Day of Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Mayday is the international distress call for help and while many haven’t asked for it, First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls wants to lend their helping hands. They held their 4th annual MayDay event Sunday May 6th to do just that. It’s a citywide day of service. More than 200 people volunteered three hours of their day to help give back to the Sioux Falls community in 25 different spots throughout the city.

The volunteers helped with projects such as, packing snack bags for those in need, picking up trash downtown and singing to people in retirement homes. They assisted programs that help the underserved in Sioux Falls, such as Lutheran Social Services Foster Care and Church on the Street.

“There’s so many in our city that are in need and there are some great agencies that help them out and so we want to support that and being able to do it all together really provides a sense of community and belongingness for the people I think that volunteer,” said organizer, Lynne Jones.

Although this event is over, they are already starting to prepare for next year and are looking for donations. As you spring clean, they are asking people for old purses, party supplies and craft supplies. Click here to donate.