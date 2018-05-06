Wieneke Living Dream At Vikings Rookie Mini-Camp

SDSU's All-Time Lead Receiver Signed As Rookie Free Agent Last Week

EAGAN, MN — A week ago, SDSU alum Jake Wieneke’s dream of signing with his hometown Minnesota Vikings became a reality.

And you’d think he hasn’t woken up from the dream after hearing from him at his first mini-camp.

Wearing the number nine, Wieneke was one of the rookies at Vikings mini-camp this week. SDSU’s all-time greatest receiver signed on as a rookie free agent and will have to fight for a roster spot the way Augustana’s CJ Ham and Adam Thielen have in the past.

For now he’s just enjoying the moment.

Wieneke and the rest of the Vikings’ rookies will report to training camp at the team’s new facility in Eagan on July 24th.