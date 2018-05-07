26th & Minnesota Avenue Construction Project Begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Construction began today on a major Sioux Falls thoroughfare.

Crews are reconstructing the intersection of West 26th Street and South Minnesota Avenue. Traffic on 26th street is being shifted onto the south half of the roadway. Traffic on Minnesota Avenue will also narrow down to one lane both ways.

Over the summer, side walk and curb work will extend down to 41st Street.

The $3,000,000 project is expected to be completed in early November.