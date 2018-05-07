City Breaks Ground on Downtown Mixed-Used Parking Ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Crews broke ground this afternoon on a controversial city project in downtown Sioux Falls.

The mixed-use parking ramp drew transparency concerns over its developers, which originally included Aaron Hutlgren and Legacy Developments.

The project will be located at the corner of Mall Avenue and 10th Street. The multi-story building is said to change the skyline of Sioux Falls.

It will include more than 500 public parking spaces, hotel rooms, event center meeting space, and commercial space.

The total project investment is estimated at more than $50 million.