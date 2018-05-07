Housing Demand Soars in Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re looking to sell your home, real estate agents say there’s never been a better time to cash in. There’s a strong demand for homes in the Sioux Empire and houses are sometimes selling before there’s even a chance to list them.

You may have seen this plane flying around over the weekend. Amy Stockberger, owner of the Amy Stockberger team, has a message: as long as this plane is in the sky, there’s someone looking to buy.

“Our buyer pool is really big right now and so them trying to buy a house is where the shortage is coming in and so we’re just trying to let sellers know that it’s a great time for them to move up into the market,” said Stockberger. “We’re in an appreciating market and interest rates are still fabulous.”

Stockberger says anything under five to six months worth of inventory is a seller’s market and right now is certainly is. There is only about one month’s worth of inventory for the price point under $250,000. This means those homes theoretically will sell out in a month if there are no other listings.

“Our inventory right now is the lowest that I’ve ever seen it in our eighteen years,” said Stockberger.

Stockberger says there’s only 2.9 months worth of inventory for every price point, meaning seller’s have the upper hand no matter the price point of the home.

“It’s been amazing,” said Stockberger. “I truly say this, Sioux Falls is the easiest city in the world to sell. We just have so much to offer and such growth in every single direction.”

Kristie Jones is looking to sell her home of 10 years and buy a bigger one. Jones says her family has been looking at houses for a few weeks.

“It is a seller’s market for sure,” said Jones. “I think it’s a buyers’ market too. Really because I mean it’s kind of like when you go into a store. The houses are flying off the shelf. They’re a hot item right now.”

She says her east Sioux Falls house is what her family will remember as “home” but they’re excited to move on to a bigger space.

“We got engaged in this house and we’ve had two dogs in this house and our babies,” said Jones.

Stockberger says inventory is down 20 percent from 2017.