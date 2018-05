Josephson, Knights Lead Girls City Golf

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Monday was the second round of the girls city golf tournament at Willow Run and it’s definitely a 2-team race between O’Gorman and Roosevelt. A pair of Riders are atop the individual leaderboard. Sunni Josephson at 166 and Natalie Poppens at 168-she was medalist Monday with an 82. Maddie Otta then leads a brig group of Knights who own the team lead 680-691 over Roosevelt after 36 holes.