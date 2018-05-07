Northwestern Wins GPAC Softball Title

(Fremont, Nebraska) – Winning two of three games in the 2018 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Postseason Softball Championship Series the Northwestern Red Raiders are the conference tournament champions. The Red Raiders won game one over Midland 1-0 in ten innings, Midland won game two 4-0, and the Red Raiders came back to win game three 2-0 in nine innings. There was 26 innings of softball played on the day in Fremont, Nebraska.

Both Northwestern and Midland have secured berths in the NAIA Softball Tournament Opening Round. Pairings and NAIA Opening Round site assignments will be announced on Tuesday by the NAIA National Office.

The NAIA Opening Round winners advance to the NAIA World Series (10 teams). The NAIA Softball World Series is in Clermont, Florida, on May 25-31.