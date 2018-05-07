Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Eastern Sioux Falls Casino

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police responded to an armed robbery in eastern Sioux Falls early Monday afternoon.

Police say at around 12:30 p.m. they received a report of an armed robbery that had just taken place at a business near the 2300 block of East 10th Street.

The suspect showed a handgun and asked for money before fleeing the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 5’7″ tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers 605-367-7007.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.