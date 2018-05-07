Police: Man Arrested in Connection with Overnight Firearm Discharge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a 30-year-old bystander to the hospital.

Police say at around 11 p.m. Sunday night, two men were arguing outside Mercato’s near West 11th Street and South Summit Avenue.

One of the men started walking away before turning around and shooting firearm at the ground near the other man. Police say the bullet ricocheted and struck a passerby in the upper leg. The suspect and multiple people then fled the area.

Through the investigation police say witnesses helped them track the suspect to his residence on the 300 block of South Summit Avenue.

Police arrested 35-year-old Ralph Laurelez Jr. was arrested on aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated charges.

Police searched Laurelez’s residence but didn’t find the firearm.

The 30-year-old victim received non-life threatening injuries and is still in the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.