Red Raiders Make GPAC Baseball Championship

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Championship Game for the 2018 Cypress Risk Management Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Postseason Baseball Tournament is set. Top seeded Northwestern defeated fifth seed Morningside 11-8 to win the Northwestern Bracket in Orange City. In Fremont second seeded Midland defeated seven seed Mount Marty 16-0 to win the Midland Bracket. The GPAC Baseball Championship Game is Wednesday, May 9, at 5pm in Orange City.

Northwestern has secured the league’s first berth to the NAIA Opening Round, while Midland will receive the second berth.

The NAIA Baseball Opening Round Brackets will be announced on Thursday, May 10.