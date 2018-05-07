Sanford Health, Empire Mall Partner for New Castle-Themed Play Area

Rendering of Play Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sanford Health is partnering with the Empire Mall to design a new castle-themed children’s play area.

Kids will be able to enter past a large red dragon and cross a moat to reach the “Sanford Children’s Castle of Care.” The open concept designs includes a smaller area for toddlers to safely play, with interactive games available for older kids.

There will also be seating and charging stations available for parents and caretakers. The redesigned play area is slated to open this summer. It will remain at its original location, near Express and Dairy Queen Treat Center.