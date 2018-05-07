Scoreboard Monday, May 7th
Women’s College Golf
Central Region-Round 1
St. Charles, MO
301-Arkansas Tech
302-Augustana
304-SW Oklahoma State
305-Lindenwood
72-Ashley Bixby (SMSU) 5th
74-Kali Trautman, Emily Israelson (AU)
Girls City Golf
Round 2 @ Willow Run
680-O’Gorman
691-Roosevelt
822-Washington
823-Lincoln
166-Sunni Josephson (RHS)
168-Natalie Poppens (RHS)
169-Maddie Otta (OG)
H.S. Golf
Class “B” Classic @ Lakeview
Boys
246-Aberdeen Christian
252-Platte/Geddes
259-Kimball/WL
261-Chester
74-Judah Aderhold (AC)
76-Brody Boltjes (P/G)
Girls
277-Burke/South Central
305-Platte/Geddes
323-Ethan
326-Bridgewater/Emery
81-Taylee Indahl (B/SC)
92-Tressa Bull (B/SC)
M-L-B
Twins 6, St. Louis 0 *Romero 6 IP-9 K’s (4th straight win)
College Baseball
GPAC Semi-Finals
Northwestern 11, Morningside 8
Midland 16, Mount Marty 0
*Champ. Wednesday @ Orange City
Women’s College Softball
GPAC Championship (Best of 3)
Northwestern 1, Midland 0 (10 innings)
Midland 4, Northwestern 0|
Northwestern 2, Midland 0 (9 innings) *Tindall 19 scoreless IP today!
Boys Tennis
Lincoln 8, Huron 1
Lincoln 6, Mitchell 3