Scoreboard Monday, May 7th

Scoreboard Monday, May 7th
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

Scoreboard Monday, May 7th

Women’s College Golf

Central Region-Round 1
St. Charles, MO

301-Arkansas Tech
302-Augustana
304-SW Oklahoma State
305-Lindenwood

72-Ashley Bixby (SMSU) 5th
74-Kali Trautman, Emily Israelson (AU)

Girls City Golf
Round 2 @ Willow Run

680-O’Gorman
691-Roosevelt
822-Washington
823-Lincoln

166-Sunni Josephson (RHS)
168-Natalie Poppens (RHS)
169-Maddie Otta (OG)

H.S. Golf

Class “B” Classic @ Lakeview

Boys

246-Aberdeen Christian
252-Platte/Geddes
259-Kimball/WL
261-Chester

74-Judah Aderhold (AC)
76-Brody Boltjes (P/G)

Girls

277-Burke/South Central
305-Platte/Geddes
323-Ethan
326-Bridgewater/Emery

81-Taylee Indahl (B/SC)
92-Tressa Bull (B/SC)

M-L-B

Twins 6, St. Louis 0 *Romero 6 IP-9 K’s (4th straight win)

College Baseball

GPAC Semi-Finals

Northwestern 11, Morningside 8
Midland 16, Mount Marty 0

*Champ. Wednesday @ Orange City

Women’s College Softball

GPAC Championship (Best of 3)

Northwestern 1, Midland 0 (10 innings)
Midland 4, Northwestern 0|
Northwestern 2, Midland 0 (9 innings) *Tindall 19 scoreless IP today!

Boys Tennis

Lincoln 8, Huron 1
Lincoln 6, Mitchell 3

 

Related Post

Scoreboard Wednesday, July 5th
Scoreboard Tuesday, January 2nd
Scoreboard Monday, March 12th
Scoreboard Monday, November 13th

You Might Also Like