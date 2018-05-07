Sieperda Will Keep Running for Cyclones

His first name should be a clue about the sport he was supposed to star in.

Gable Sieperda, Central Lyon Senior:”I was kind of set to be a wrestler from the day I was born, I was named after Dan Gable. I like to say that from the day I was born it was pretty high standards right. Obviously carrying the name Gable puts a decent target on your back. But I think I’ve embraced it pretty good…”

And Gable was a good wrestler, finishing 5th at the Iowa State meet as a freshman. That was until an injury halted one career, and opened his eyes to another.

Sieperda says:”I broke my arm and I didn’t really like that. All I could do was ride the treadmill in the basement so I just did that and fell in love…”

Though he’s not on the mat anymore, Sieperda takes a wrestler’s edge onto the track.

Sieperda says:”It’s a lot different but I try to take the same kind of aggression, the same kind of hard-nose mentality onto the track just like wrestling.”

And it’s made him one of the top distance runners in Iowa. Gable won the 800 meter and the 3200 meter state championship in record time last year and the state cross country title this season, and after finishing his prep career at next week’s state meet, he’ll run in college at Iowa State.

Sieperda says:”You know at the end of the day you have to do what you love. If you don’t do what you love you’re going to get your butt kicked but somebody who does. I love running and I generally love wrestling so I felt like I had to make the switch.”

Where the rest of the Big 12 will have to wrestle with him!

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.