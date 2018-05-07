Sioux Falls Police Investigating Late Night Gunshot Injury

The Call Came In Shortly Before Midnight On West 11th Street

Sioux Falls Police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call late Sunday night around 11pm to W. 11th Street and S. Summit Avenue for a gunshot wound to the leg. They found a 30 year old male with the gunshot wound and quickly had him transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Sioux Falls Police say all parties involved in the matter are accounted for and believe there’s no threat to the public. The investigation is still ongoing… stay with KDLT News for the latest developments.