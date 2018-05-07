Vikes Women’s Golfers Happy to be at Regions Again

ST. CHARLES, MO. — After the first round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Super Regionals from the par 72 Missouri Bluffs Golf Club in St. Charles, Mo., the Augustana Vikings sit in second place Monday afternoon. As a team, the Vikings shot 14-over par (302) at the 18-hole, 6084 yard course, just one shot behind Arkansas Tech, who’s leading the Super Regional after the first round.

Emily Israelson, a senior from Staples Minn. is currently tied for 10th place after shooting a 2-over (74) round one. A birdie on the first hole propelled the Staples High School product to a good start, shooting for par over the next eight holes and sitting one-under at the turn. A bogey on hole 12, 14 and 18 pushed her to 2-over for the round.

Kali Trautman is also tied for 10th place with a 2-over first round. Like Israelson, Trautman, a senior from Clear Lake, S.D. birdied the first hole of the day, but bogeyed holes three and four which put her at 1-over. A birdie on hole five dropped the Deuel High School product back to even. She made the turn at 1-over par and shot for par on holes 10-13 before a bogey on 14 moved her to 2-over for the round.

Hannah Hankinson, a sophomore from Edina, Minn. is tied for 27th place and is 5-over-par (72) for the round. Hankinson was even after the first two holes, and birdied the par four hole three to get to one-under on the round. At the turn, she was four-over and shot for par on the 10th and 11th holes before bogey on 13 took her to 5-over. She was 6-over after a bogey on 15 but dropped back to 5-over with a birdie on hole 17.

Sierra Langlie was 4-over at the turn and was sitting 7-over through 12 holes, but a birdie on hole 14 and 17 dropped the senior to 5-over par and places her tied for 27th. Alex Stone is 11-over and tied for 61st place.

Southwest Oklahoma State is in third place and shot 16-over (304) while Henderson State (17-over) and region host Lindenwood (17-over) round out the top five.

The second round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Super Regionals begins Tuesday at 9 a.m.