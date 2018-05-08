Out and About with Addie: Week of 5/7

No matter what you’re looking for this week, chances are there is an event for you. From a professional development Power Hour in Brookings on the Research Park campus of South Dakota State University, to a food truck gathering in Brandon, Outdoor Expo in Sioux Falls and a Mother’s Day gathering, check out the opportunities available to get out and enjoy spring in the Sioux Empire! Click on the link above to hear it straight from Addie Graham-Kramer, or click on the links she and her team have provided below.

Tuesday, May 8 – Power Hour, Brookings

Wednesday, May 9 – Food Truck Wednesday, Brandon

Thursday, May 10 – Emerging Leaders 2nd Annual Celebration, Sioux Falls

Friday, May 11 & Saturday, May 12 – The Aberdeen Flea Market

Saturday, May 12 & Saturday, May 13 – Scheels Outdoor Expo

Sunday, May 13 – Muffins with Mom!